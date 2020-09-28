Dry and cooler weather is coming as September ends with the first frost potential next week for the Dakotas, Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors said. Otherwise, the dry conditions will continue to speed U.S. harvest along. The only thing slowing harvest is too much corn is still above 25% moisture. Brazil remains dry in October, which is becoming a developing problem and is needed to resume the rallies.
USDA’s Weekly Crop Progress Report will be released at 3 p.m. CDT. Allendale expects corn harvest at 18-20% complete (8% last week, 15% average). Soybean harvest expected at 17% complete (6% last week, 15% average. Hard red winter wheat planting is expected to be at 35% complete (20% complete last week).
Weather provided a good harvest weekend. Rains that began in the west on Sunday are moving across the eastern portion of the Corn Belt today, which will slow things down for a couple of days, according to Steve Hyde of CHS Hedging.