Fund selling pressures grains

The agricultural markets were lower under pressure of a bout of fund selling and technical ahead of Thursday’s USDA report, according to CHS Hedging. Prices drew additional pressure from weather conditions in Brazil and from a lack of Chinese purchases of U.S. goods.

Traders are waiting to see the U.S. ending soybean stocks in that Thursday report, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor. The current USDA projection is 190 million bushels of carryover but the thoughts are that it may be much lower than that total.

CropWatch Weekly Update

