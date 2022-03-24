Gas prices may continue rising in EU

Traders continue to watch the situation between Russia and Ukraine. said Russian President Putin plans to have “unfriendly countries” pay for their gasoline in rubles, to help avoid some of the sanctions placed on the country, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. “It would take time for this to be implemented if it can at all but European wholesale gas prices did jump drastically from it, benefiting Russia.”
Traders are still watching China’s import activity, as it is expected they may switch 6 mmt of Ukraine corn exports to the U.S., ADM Investor Services said.