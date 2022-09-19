Generally good harvest weather expected

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)’s 8 to 14 day outlook is hot and dry for most of the nation, which would allow for good harvest progress if correct, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning.
Most of the current lower calls are due to funds unwilling to buy grains or commodities before this week’s Fed meeting. Most look for the Fed to raise interest rates 75 basis points which could slow consumer demand and increase unemployment, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today.
Basis bids for soybeans shipped by barge to Gulf Coast terminals were roughly steady on Friday in subdued trade while soy export premiums continued to fall, reflecting stiff export competition from South America and the approach of the harvest in the heart of the U.S. Midwest, traders said, according to Total Farm Marketing this morning.