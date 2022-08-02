 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Geopolitical news moving markets

Geopolitical headlines seem to dominate trade today, with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi flying into Taiwan, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. This has corn and soybeans lower. “If China-U.S. relations deteriorate it may reduce imports, especially of U.S. soybeans,” he said.

Reuters reported that a ship carrying grain left the Ukrainian port of Odesa for Lebanon on Monday under a safe passage agreement, Ukrainian and Turkish officials said, the first departure since the Russian invasion blocked shipping through the Black Sea five months ago.

With declining crop conditions and imperfect forecasts for the biggest production areas of Iowa and Illinois, there is growing concern for another poor finish at a time when the world has no margin for any U.S. yield loss below trend, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.

