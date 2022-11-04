 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Global action, potential lockouts causing concern in crop markets

Price action the last couple of days has been weak in response to news that Russia had decided to participate after all in the Ukraine grain export program put together by the UN, according to Jack Scoville of The Price Futures Group.

Some of America’s top agricultural commodity traders and agricultural transporters have called on congressional leaders to take swift action to avert a rail strike or lockout, which they say “would be catastrophic for the agricultural and broader US economies,” according to ADM Investor Services.

