 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Global crop may see cuts

People are also reading…

The drought in Europe could cut the global grain crop yield. “The International Grains Council cut its global total grains forecast by 3 MMT to 2,252 MMT,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The cut was mainly due to drought stress in the EU for their wheat, barley, and corn crops. This would be the first contraction in five seasons.”

Traders are watching global headlines as well as hot, dry forecasts for August. “The entire grain complex is lower as crude oil is lower following Russia supplying gas to Germany today at 40% of capacity,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Hot temperatures and drier weather are expected to return to the western and central Corn Belt by early August.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Forecasts show temperatures in the Western Corn Belt topping 100 degrees next weekend, with the South Dakota/Nebraska border seeing 110-113 de…

Soybeans

“Chinese demand confirmation could still boost markets, but increasing COVID cases is ominous,” CHS Hedging said. Soybean conditions are down …

Corn

The weather outlook for the next two weeks has improved significantly as far as crop stress, and the market may find additional selling pressu…

Soybeans

“Even though 2 cargos of beans were announced sold to China, people are beginning to doubt USDA’s forecast of U.S. soybean exports,” Total Far…

Corn

“Unless the weather forecast shifts, the market is likely to find some support soon,” The Hightower Report said today.

Soybeans

Weather talk has been buzzing about a ridge forming in early August which could bring stress to the soybean crop during their crucial month, b…

Corn

Traders were watching the impact of inflation, forecasts and trade on corn markets.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News