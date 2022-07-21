Global crop may see cuts

People are also reading…
The drought in Europe could cut the global grain crop yield. “The International Grains Council cut its global total grains forecast by 3 MMT to 2,252 MMT,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The cut was mainly due to drought stress in the EU for their wheat, barley, and corn crops. This would be the first contraction in five seasons.”
Traders are watching global headlines as well as hot, dry forecasts for August. “The entire grain complex is lower as crude oil is lower following Russia supplying gas to Germany today at 40% of capacity,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Hot temperatures and drier weather are expected to return to the western and central Corn Belt by early August.”