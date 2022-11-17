Global demand hurting crops

People are also reading…
“The extension of the Ukraine agreement was the lead-in story for the grain markets this morning, with mixed indications on the outside markets,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Reports that Russia agreed to a 120 day extension of the Ukraine export corridor agreement pressured grains in early trade.”
Concerns about global demand weighed on commodities Thursday. “Soybeans ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of slower global demand for commodities, lower soyoil prices and higher interest rates weighed on futures. Spreading bird flu globally could reduce feed and protein use.”