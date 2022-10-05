Global, domestic grain movement being watched

People are also reading…
A “low spot” in the Mississippi River is being dredged as 1,600 barges wait to continue moving near Louisiana, CHS Hedging said. “River bids along the river continue to trade weaker as barge freight rises and movement remains slow with no significant relief in sight.”
As the battlefield in Ukraine reverses and Russia’s seized territory appears to shrink, the Ukrainian President’s Chief of Staff said they are “holding tough talks to ensure grain continues to flow from the Black Sea.”