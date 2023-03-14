People are also reading…
Russian officials are indicating an export deal with Ukraine has been extended by 60 days, while Ukrainian officials are still pushing for a 120-day extension. “Ukraine says the extension of 60 days goes against the original agreement of 120 days,” CHS Hedging said.
A record output may put Brazil as the 10th biggest wheat exporter in the world, ADM Investor Services said. “The higher harvest is favoring wheat exports, which are expected to increase compared to that in the previous season,” they said, and help Brazil offset any supply issues in Argentina.