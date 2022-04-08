 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Global food prices see record increases

World food prices jumped nearly 13% in March to a new record high according to the Food and Agricultural Organization, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “This thing is smashing prior records in regard to world food prices,” he said. “The sharp rally in wheat prices in particular, along with other food-grade commodities, is largely responsible. Many people would point to the Russia-Ukraine situation, but prices have since prior to the invasion.”

Spoiler alert, nitrogen is a big deal in producing record corn yields, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “With surging natty gas prices due to the Russian sanctions and their embargo on selling their product to countries who do not pay in rubles, both markets are continuing higher with natural gas hitting the highest yearly price since 2010,” he said. “The parallels are hard to miss that the 2010-2013 price cycles in multiple commodities are repeating.”

Ukraine’s prime minister said the country’s grain harvest will likely be 20% smaller this year due to reduced planted area, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Marketplace

