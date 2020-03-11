While there are major implications for the ag sector, the current effects of the coronavirus and the Russia/Saudi spat appear to be a bit more muted, CHS Hedging said. Export negativity was already in the markets before this escalated.
The USDA, as expected, did not make any major changes to the balance sheets, so the focus is quickly moving to the planting intention and stocks report that will be released at the end of the month.
While there were reports the White House was looking at providing aid for U.S. shale oil companies, airlines and cruise lines, as well as waiving the payroll tax through November’s election, a lack of fresh details on those proposals has made an impact on U.S. and global risk appetites, according to The Hightower Report.