Demand from China is “muted” despite soybean imports up 8% from last year, ADM Investor Services said. “This brings first quarter arrivals to a record even as demand failed to pick up as expected.”
Argentinian crops are seeing further cuts to their production, ADM Investor Services said. “Soybean harvest was cut to 23 million tonnes, down from 27 million tonnes previously estimated, as a historic drought pummels the country’s agricultural sector,” they said. “The exchange also cut its forecast for Argentina’s corn output to 32 million tonnes, down from the 35 million tonnes previously estimated.”