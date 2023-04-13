Related to this story

Grains lower across the board today

Above normal temperatures across the Corn Belt may be putting some pressure on the market as warm and dry weather is needed to ensure the USDA…

Corn

“May corn futures met resistance at their 200-day moving average of 6.57 3/4, while new crop settled down 3 3/4 cents,” Kevin Stockard, with C…

Corn

“Export sales for last week were 49.1 mln bushels,” Total Farm Marketing said. “A solid figure but below the four-week average. Year-to-date s…

Markets set up for Tuesday report

Traders are looking ahead to tomorrow’s USDA WASDE report. “Corn and wheat traded higher ahead of tomorrow’s USDA report, while soybeans were …