In an interview with Brownfield Ag Network yesterday, Global Commodity Analytics’ Mike Zuzolo explained how grain commodities will often trade with outside equities. “They have to follow in sympathy with pullbacks in equities,” he said. “When you look at the price action in the medium term, since the financial crisis … all asset classes are more closely tied together. A rising tide lifts all boats.”
A report from Bloomberg news showed China may have some interest in sorghum, CHS Hedging’s Kathleen Murphy said. This may show they are willing to purchase U.S. goods “if prices get cheap enough.”