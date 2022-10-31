 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Global news boosts wheat prices

Markets began the week reacting to overseas news. “News over the weekend that Russia moved to pull out of the Black Sea grain deal moved the entire grain complex higher, and although soybeans did not react as positively on the open, the soy complex steadily rallied higher for a close sharply up,” Total Farm Marketing said.

“Grain markets gapped higher to start the week on the news over the weekend that Russia has suspended their participation in the grain export deal with Ukraine,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The current deal was set to expire on Nov. 19… Despite the suspension of Russia from grain deal, there were 12 vessels that shipped out of Ukrainian ports today.”

Corn

Futures markets are “stuck in the range” we’ve seen since the end of August, CHS Hedging said.

Corn

The corn market is trading lower on concerns of slowing demand.

Corn

US corn export commitment is well below a year ago – USDA will likely lower the export number and raise the carryout on the November report, a…

Corn

“Corn futures continued their low volume, range-bound trade, leaning lower as weekly exports disappointed and the dollar strengthened,” Kevin …

Ukraine exports being monitored

Ukraine’s Grain Association says extension of the grain deal with Russia would help Ukraine reach 50m tons in 2022-23 grain exports, but other…

Soybeans

“Soybeans started the day higher but couldn’t top yesterday’s high and then gave up the gains,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “The U…

Corn

The corn market is trading lower on “light demand” for U.S. corn and “decent” harvest progress, CHS Hedging said. Corn harvest is at 61% compl…

Corn

Good harvest progress and slow export business are limiting factors on corn prices today, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

Soybeans

Price support has come from new soybean sales to China and good weekly exports and export sales, but resistance still comes from talks of slow…

