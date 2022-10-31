Global news boosts wheat prices

People are also reading…
Markets began the week reacting to overseas news. “News over the weekend that Russia moved to pull out of the Black Sea grain deal moved the entire grain complex higher, and although soybeans did not react as positively on the open, the soy complex steadily rallied higher for a close sharply up,” Total Farm Marketing said.
“Grain markets gapped higher to start the week on the news over the weekend that Russia has suspended their participation in the grain export deal with Ukraine,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The current deal was set to expire on Nov. 19… Despite the suspension of Russia from grain deal, there were 12 vessels that shipped out of Ukrainian ports today.”