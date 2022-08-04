Global tensions being watched

People are also reading…
Chinese relations continue to loom over the market. Chinese demand for soybeans is being watched, as the Asian nation goes to South America for trade, but ongoing tension surrounding Taiwan is adding to concerns. “China is now having military drills around Taiwan with live missile launches,” ADM Investor Services said. “Some fear a blockade of ships going in and out of Taiwan. Copper is lower due to concern about China relations and their economy.”
Energy markets are higher this morning, led by crude oil, while the U.S. Dollar is down. Equity markets are watching for this morning’s jobs report to determine direction for the day, CHS Hedging said.