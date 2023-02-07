People are also reading…
Tensions are higher between China and the U.S. as multiple issues arise including the recently shot down Chinese balloon. The People’s Bank of China also signed a memorandum with Brazil’s central banks in an effort to make cross-border transactions and “further promote trade and investment facilitation,” Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said.
“Crude prices look to recover for the second day in a row as recovering demand in China and the shutting down of a major export terminal in Turkey affect the market,” CHS Hedging said.