Global tensions shake up soybeans

“The soy complex was shaken today after China’s leader, Xi Jinping, secured another term as head of the ruling Communist Party, breaking with tradition and promoting allies who support his vision of a tighter control over the country,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This consolidation of power had traders worried today as tensions between the US and China remain very high.”

Despite seeing some buying interest, crops markets still ended lower. “Grains and oilseeds saw some bargain buying throughout the day, but still ended lower,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Crude oil closed slightly lower as well, and European natural gas prices drew some attention to their recent sharp drop.”

