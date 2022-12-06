Global wheat outlook weighing on market

People are also reading…
COVID policies continue to ease in China this week which is helping markets find some support, CHS Hedging said. However, Energy markets were lower this morning and equity futures are mixed.
Australia is currently set up for a record wheat crop, despite rain hurting their yields, ADM Investor Services said. “More wheat from Australia should help ease concerns over tight supplies, though quality downgrades in the eastern states will reduce the availability of high-grade milling wheat.”