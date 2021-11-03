 Skip to main content
Good South American weather signals bearish outlook

South American weather is turning from mild concern over La Nina to more bearish as rain coverage has put most of Brazil in good shape and recent rains have helped Argentina’s dry planting profile, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Weather in the U.S. and South America leans bearish to further rallies.

Compared to 2021, fertilizer costs in 2022 will be about $100 per acre higher for corn and $50 higher for soybeans, according to a farmdoc study. Even given the large increase in corn fertilizer costs, corn is projected to be more profitable than soybeans at current 2022 fall delivery bids.

The Brazilian currency is approaching all-time lows versus the U.S. dollar, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Traders are skeptical that the Brazilian government inflation, which has surged. The inflation rate in Brazil is running north of 10%. That’s a negative factor for U.S. export potential.

