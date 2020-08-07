The U.S. Drought Map based on data through July 28 showed that only six percent of Illinois was rated as abnormally dry or with moderate drought, down from nearly 19 percent two weeks earlier, said Emerson Nafziger of Farmdoc. Next week’s forecast brings heat back to most of the Corn Belt with some rains, but Iowa is projected to receive little precipitation over the next seven days, according to Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.
Average estimates for next week’s USDA Supply and Demand report were compiled by Bloomberg. They see corn yields of 180.5 bushels per acre, and soybean yields at 51.2 bushels. Total corn production is estimated at 15 billion bushels, soybeans 4,26 billion bushels, and all wheat at 1.8 billion bushels.