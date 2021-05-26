 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Good weather puts pressure on prices

Good weather puts pressure on prices

“Barring a hiccup in crop conditions or near-ideal weather, continued long-liquidation threatens to continue to guide prices lower,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report today.

Jacob Christy of The Andersons thinks yesterday was just a “big exhale of money flow” with the composition of markets so bloated. Christy said, we’ll have to wait and see if there will be bargain buying now or the selling will flow into Friday.

There is still no technical sign of a short-term soy low yet, and about the only potential crop issue is potential dryness for the Dakotas, The Hightower Report said this morning. Also, with near perfect weather, it is difficult to find the news which can slow the long liquidation selling trend of corn, The Report said this morning.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

Soybean export sales were fairly low last week, and the market is struggling to move higher right now. Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market is consolidating and forming the right side of a “head and shoulders” in the chart, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said, pa…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The July corn contract sold off its rally yesterday, “indicating its current resistance level,” Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said. Corn plantings…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The strong reversal in soybeans “may drag the complex down,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Widely scattered but light rainfall has been register…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Corn continued to slide lower, breaking through the 40-day moving average and reaching the 40-cent limit at one point towards the end of the …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

“Soybean futures started out on a strong foot, at one point indicating that a corrective move to the downside was complete,” John Wesley Wills…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News