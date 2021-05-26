Good weather puts pressure on prices

“Barring a hiccup in crop conditions or near-ideal weather, continued long-liquidation threatens to continue to guide prices lower,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report today.
Jacob Christy of The Andersons thinks yesterday was just a “big exhale of money flow” with the composition of markets so bloated. Christy said, we’ll have to wait and see if there will be bargain buying now or the selling will flow into Friday.
There is still no technical sign of a short-term soy low yet, and about the only potential crop issue is potential dryness for the Dakotas, The Hightower Report said this morning. Also, with near perfect weather, it is difficult to find the news which can slow the long liquidation selling trend of corn, The Report said this morning.