An active weather pattern into month end should keep crop stress to a minimum but the Eastern Corn Belt is still in need of a soaking rain ahead of pollination, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The western and northern parts of the Corn Belt continue to have favorable forecasts with the entire region expecting no extreme heat into early July.
China is saying it wants virus-free boats and products, which is another wrinkle of concern in their Phase One deal commitment. At least for now, it looks like bullish weather is off the table, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.