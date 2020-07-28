USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey says the favorable weather across the national is benefitting the corn crop this year with a “nice jump” of 3 % of corn rated good to excellent this week to 72 %. Almost all the weather issues are outside the prime Cornbelt with Colorado, Texas and North Carolina having the most weather challenges. Soybeans are also 72 % good to excellent, he said.
Grains are mixed to lower this morning. “A higher than expected USDA rating of U.S. corn and soybean crops is weighing on soybeans and corn,” said ADM Investor Services.
Meanwhile, new corona virus relief package has $20.457 billion allocate to ag in direct funding, said Joe Lardy of CHS Hedging.