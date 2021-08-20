Good weather, yield estimates spur selloff

The Pro Farmer crop tour finished last night in Minnesota. Results for the week showed above average yields for Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Nebraska, while South Dakota and Minnesota yield estimates were below normal, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
There was a big selloff yesterday with markets feeling the weight of a wetter forecast and better yield prospects coming out of the Pro Farmer crop tour, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “With the macro markets leaning negative and the forecast, it will be a very nervous session again for the bulls,” he said.
Rain forecast for the Dakotas into the weekend has spread to much of Minnesota, Iowa and northern Nebraska. This would greatly benefit crop conditions heading into the end of the month, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The first week in September should return to drier and warmer weather.
Next week, the Midwest will turn cooler and wetter, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Western Russia, Brazil and Argentina will be dry.