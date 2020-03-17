On Tuesday, markets were reacting to efforts to address the coronavirus situation and economic impacts. Soybeans traded higher, Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, reported.
“The market was oversold and followed higher financial markets,” Freed said. “Concentrated efforts by U.S. government and Central Banks to slow the spread of the coronavirus offered support.”
But overall, concerns about the virus and global demand remained. Concern that the worldwide spread of the coronavirus will slow global economy weighed on prices, Freed said.
“The advancing Brazil harvest, their lower prices and lack of China demand for U.S. soybeans also offers resistance,” he said.