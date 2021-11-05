Governors pushing for year-round E-15

There is a group of bipartisan governors seeking year-round E-15 in their states, and they sent a letter to the Biden administration yesterday asking for guidance, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “The federal government seems uncooperative in this E-15 thing,” he said.
Planting progress in Argentina was reported just a freckle over 7% complete, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. This compares to 9.4% on average. A drier weather pattern is expected to develop over the weekend and next week, which should allow for an uptick in the planting process.