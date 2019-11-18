Grain markets remain focused on whether or not a U.S.-China “phase one” trade deal can be agreed upon soon, Allendale said. Weather maps remain clear with milder temperatures which should help farmers get closer to completing this year’s harvest. Traders will continue to focus on any trade agreements, increase in export sales and harvest progress throughout this week.
The U.S. insists on $40 billion to $50 billion in ag purchases, whereas China would just like to see the tariffs drop and activity go back to normal, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “It’s the same merry-go-round we’ve seen for a while,” he said.