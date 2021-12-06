Grain demand trending positive

Fundamentally, demand news is mostly positive and many outside markets have recovered from the Covid-related panic selling, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Spot basis bids for soybeans and corn firmed at processors in the western U.S. Midwest on Friday, grain dealers said.
The market is still dealing with the same fundamental forces that we’ve seen in the short term, including terrible logistics gripping cash markets, the rising cost of food worldwide and the need to grow excellent South American crops, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “That being said, the markets do feel well supported by the underlying issues and logistics.”
There may an increase in Friday’s gains, especially corn and soybeans, because China might be in the market to buy U.S. corn and U.S. beans, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. And in southern Brazil and northeast Argentina the weather remains dry.