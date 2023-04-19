Weather is expected to remain active across the Midwest for the next several days, with periods of rain over much of the region. Temperatures are forecast to be below normal, with some areas possibly falling below freezing with a chance of snow. “None of this is conducive to planting. While early planting progress is ahead of last year, this week could see a slowdown,” The Hightower Report said today.
Soybean shipments from Brazil, the world’s top producer and exporter, are trading at their biggest discount in almost 20 years thanks to a record crop that’s flooding the market with supplies. “Global buyers are taking advantage of the discount. In addition to demand from the US, China is aggressively buying to rebuild reserves,” according to Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX.
Argentina grains inspectors have launched a 24-hour strike that is halting shipments at key river ports in farm transport hub Rosario, the ports chamber CAPyM said on Monday. Argentina is the world’s top exporter of soybean oil and meal, the third largest in corn, and a key supplier of wheat, ADM Investor Services said this morning.