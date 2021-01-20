 Skip to main content
Grain futures fall sharply

Grains are much weaker overnight on further speculative profit-taking and technical correcting, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “The markets are solving their overbought conditions amid those heavily long fund compositions. A pretty negative feel from a chart perspective,” he said.

“I’m not surprised by the selloff,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “What I’m surprised by is the fact that we have not seen more setbacks of this nature during the course of a rally that occurred from late April to last week. I don’t know that there is one single reason for the correction this morning. This rally in my opinion has been odd in the lack of setbacks.”

