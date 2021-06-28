 Skip to main content
Grain higher with weather concerns starting the week

Look for choppy, range-bound trade until the USDA releases its Acreage and Grain stocks report at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Total Farm Marketing said it is sunrise report today.

The corn areas of the country which received rains recently look to get hit with more rain over the next two weeks, while areas that need rain have little in the forecast which could support prices, The Hightower Report said this morning.

Soybean oil and ethanol-credit prices plummeted after the U.S. Supreme Court handed oil refineries a victory in a closely watched case on national biofuel policy. Corn used to make ethanol declined as much as 3%.

“Shares of top biofuel producers including Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. and Renewable Energy Group Inc. also declined,” Steve Freed at ADM Investors said.

