Grain lede Sep 16, 2022 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save People are also reading… Farmer’s daughter pulled toward tractor pulling Sweet success: Clay County Fair baker takes top prize after seven years ‘Gentle giants’ hit the road for draft horse show It’s OK to Haggle with your neighbor Geneticists crack epigenetic code Green Beret braves farm-demining mission Truman Library tells story of farmer who became president Farmer dies in farming accident New apple varieties a hit Virtual fencing study looks to protect waterways Creative name reflects vet cannery Family strives for ongoing quality Transportation, housing big challenges for rural seniors Rural health care leads the way in innovation Sharing our story, worldwide dddd Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Eyes on month USDA report today The U.S. was not the only place with poor weather this summer. In the USDA’s WASDE report to be released at 11 a.m. CT today, there could be a… Soybeans Soybean markets are on the defensive this morning ahead of the export data, CHS Hedging said. Chinese markets are higher overnight, while soym… Grains edging up before USDA WASDE Monday Traders are beginning to position themselves for the USDA’s release their September WASDE report on Monday at 11am CT, said Kevin Stockard of … Soybeans Soybeans continued to give back some of the gains after the latest USDA report. “Nov beans traded down to the 50% retracement of the USDA repo… WASDE report pushes soybeans higher "USDA reports are always interesting,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Trade expected a negative soybean report, positive corn… Soybeans While the USDA data showed the potential for extremely tight U.S. supply, the market closed lower on Thursday for the third session in a row a… Soybeans The soybean market continues yesterday’s strength from a smaller crop as seen in the USDA data from yesterday and declining crop conditions, A… Corn The Hightower Report said today that it expects a continued uptrend in corn prices. “Corn remains in a solid uptrend, and if yield comes in an… Soybeans The USDA report came in with productin, yield and planted area well below trade expectations. The reports news was bullish on the supply side … Wheat “Wheat futures rallied on short covering,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some feel ongoing concern about US 2023 HRW weather…