Grain lede Sep 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save People are also reading… Farmer’s daughter pulled toward tractor pulling Farmer dies in farming accident Delivering for farmers: FBN opens warehouse in Larchwood, Iowa Creative name reflects vet cannery ‘Gentle giants’ hit the road for draft horse show New apple varieties a hit Land values up double digits again Sweet success: Clay County Fair baker takes top prize after seven years Grass-fed beef calls for different business plan Green Beret braves farm-demining mission Truman Library tells story of farmer who became president Geneticists crack epigenetic code Community goes through revival after population decline Transportation, housing big challenges for rural seniors Stop Sioux Falls spread, share growth instead dddd Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Eyes on month USDA report today The U.S. was not the only place with poor weather this summer. In the USDA’s WASDE report to be released at 11 a.m. CT today, there could be a… Grains edging up before USDA WASDE Monday Traders are beginning to position themselves for the USDA’s release their September WASDE report on Monday at 11am CT, said Kevin Stockard of … Soybeans “Soybeans ended the day higher across the board with some support from soybean oil, meal ended the day lower, and board crush values mixed,” N… Early harvest pushing corn futures higher As Russia is reconsidering the Ukraine export corridor deal, wheat futures are sharply higher, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this … WASDE report pushes soybeans higher "USDA reports are always interesting,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Trade expected a negative soybean report, positive corn… Soybeans The soybean market continues yesterday’s strength from a smaller crop as seen in the USDA data from yesterday and declining crop conditions, A… Corn The Hightower Report said today that it expects a continued uptrend in corn prices. “Corn remains in a solid uptrend, and if yield comes in an… Corn “Futures traded in 13-16 cent ranges and closed a few cents lower across the board with lack of support from wheat and overall, a quiet day ah… Soybeans The soybean market will need bullish news out of the USDA WASDE report today, “otherwise soybeans could remain in a steady downtrend going int… Soybeans The USDA report came in with productin, yield and planted area well below trade expectations. The reports news was bullish on the supply side …