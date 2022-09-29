Grain lede Sep 29, 2022 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save People are also reading… Judy’s Favorite Oatmeal Cookies Dry conditions will be felt in soybean crop Andover man’s hobby leads to world records, inspiration Uncertainty the trend for fertilizer into 2023 Homemade Rolls Dairy beef crosses aim for certified status Alfalfa last cutting Beef embryos fill dairy niche Weather trends challenge beef producers Good intentions spread invasive plants Felton Angus makes move to western Montana Ag college enrollment supported by job market Tragedy inspires farm safety-focused children’s book Crop markets watching early harvest reports Demonstration farm growing with soil health ddd Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Bearish outside forces pressure grain prices Outside market forces carry a very bearish tilt this morning, and the weather looks ideal for a fast start to harvest, The Hightower Report sa… Wheat The Russia situation and Putin throwing out blackmail nuclear talk has the market jittered, according to The Hightower Report. Grain prices mainly lower following outside markets Water levels on the Lower Mississippi River are dangerously low in some areas and may slow or even stop barge traffic, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hed… Grain prices lower on inflation worries, and global concerns Corn, soy and wheat start the week lower as the market remains focused on the world recession, higher interest rates, the strong dollar, and h… Friday report, weaker U.S. dollar pushing market higher “The Ag markets were mostly higher on U.S. Dollar weakness, and spillover strength in the wheat and crude oil markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS H… Corn “The corn market traded lower on a strong US dollar, favorable harvest weather, and worries about the health of the global economy,” Ami Heesc… Corn “The corn market traded higher on the coattails of the wheat market and US$ weakness,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additi… Wheat A number of factors worked against wheat markets to begin the week. “The wheat market was under pressure from significant strength in the US d… Wheat “The wheat market traded higher on concerns over the Ukraine/Russian conflict,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Moscow makes plans to ann… Markets trade lower into the weekend Grain markets continued to perform relatively well this week despite the outside market headwinds, but wheat led the charge lower, according t…