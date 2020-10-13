“The ag markets saw a bounce off yesterday’s losses with the emergence of bargain hunters,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Wall Street saw pressure from the halt of the CoronaVirus vaccine trials and another stalled attempt at the Stimulus aid package. The $1.8 trln. was said to fall short of what is needed to make a difference in the lives of many Americans.”
Traders continued to monitor harvest progress. “US soybean harvest is estimated near 59% versus 38 last week,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Crop should still be rated 64% good/exc. versus 64 last week. Weekly US soybean exports were near 79 mln bu. versus 74 last week and 35 last year. Season to date exports are near 334.2 mln bu. versus 189.7 last year.”