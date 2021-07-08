 Skip to main content
Grain market trade light, but weaker

Traders are looking ahead to the next USDA report and the weather. “Grain markets traded both sides of unchanged today, in very light volume for a change, but ended with a weaker tone,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Traders will be positioning ahead of next week’s USDA report and watching both weather forecasts and actualized weather.”

Analysts saw the latest weather maps showing rain, although concerns of a dry some in some regions continues. “Today, noon weather maps added rains for the central Midwest next week,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Still there is concern about the 20.4 US soybean acres in ND, SD and MN where summer weather could be dry.”

