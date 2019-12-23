Grain markets are mixed as traders adjust positions ahead of the year-end holidays. Traders remain uncertain over demand prospects created by a U.S.-China trade deal continues to hang over the markets, Allendale said. Some feel it is unlikely to see strong gains as there are expectations of large supplies early next year. There are also large crops being planted in Brazil, Argentina has had favorable weather, and African swine fever is limiting Chinese grain demands.
Over the weekend, President Trump tweeted that the U.S. has “achieved a breakthrough” on a trade deal with China and that the U.S. will be signing it “very shortly,” according to The Hightower Report.