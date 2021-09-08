Grain markets chop through Wednesday

Analysts are watching as the full swing of corn harvest gets closer, and what it could mean for markets. “On top of Ida, the harvest is quickly approaching as the corn crop, according to many producers, is maturing at a rapid pace this year,” Total Farm Marketing said. “An early start to the planting season and warm weather has helped to push the crop along.”
Wednesday was a fairly choppy day for grain markets, looking ahead to the USDA’s September Crop Report on Friday. “Grain markets had a choppy day of trade with some weakness bleeding over from wheat contracts,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Outside markets were a little more muted today despite the Dollar Index continuing its strengthening.”