Grain markets choppy ahead of forum

It was a choppy day in the grain markets on the eve of the USDA Ag Outlook Forum. Warmer temperatures are easing some of the concerns about damage to the winter wheat crop and the Federal Reserve looks to keep interest rates near zero until inflation rates rise to 2 percent, according to CHS Hedging.

The trade was under pressure today with the greatest losses taking place in wheat, where the sharp rally in the dollar and the fact that the U.S. is overpriced in the world market were both issues, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean market traded higher on delays in the Brazilian soybean harvest and a strong crush pace, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures ended higher on good weekly export numbers and talk of higher total U.S. corn demand, according to ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

NOPA crush numbers will be released today with expectations for the “biggest January crush on record,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. Gue…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

With acreage ideas coming out around Thursday this week, “the market may be more sensitive than in recent years to the acreage estimates when …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

So far, record cold temperatures may not have reduced winter wheat crop outlook, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

