Grain markets choppy ahead of forum

It was a choppy day in the grain markets on the eve of the USDA Ag Outlook Forum. Warmer temperatures are easing some of the concerns about damage to the winter wheat crop and the Federal Reserve looks to keep interest rates near zero until inflation rates rise to 2 percent, according to CHS Hedging.
The trade was under pressure today with the greatest losses taking place in wheat, where the sharp rally in the dollar and the fact that the U.S. is overpriced in the world market were both issues, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.