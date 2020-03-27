“The grain markets had a pretty wild ride this week with humungous swings in the stock market and weakness in the energy and ethanol markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “A $2.2 trillion stimulus economic relief package was drawn and was approved by the Senate and the House. The hope is that is get to the President’s desk next week for signage.”
Analysts are expressing concern with ethanol demand this year. “There are some that are reducing US 2019/20 corn use for ethanol 300 mln bu. from USDA estimate,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Same group could see demand down another 300 mln bu. in 2020/21.”