“The grain markets struggle with the ongoing spread of the Coronavirus and disruptions to the supply chain,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Tyson Foods Inc. closed one of their Iowa hog slaughterhouses because of multiple cases of their employees affected by the CoronaVirus. Stimulus economic relief is expected to hit homes and small businesses this week.”
“Corn export inspections at 50 mln bushels was supportive, yet prices continued their decline,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Worries that energy prices around the world will soon come under more pressure due to reserves filling up and lack of demand for fuel as consumers stay home continue to be reasons for weak corn prices.”