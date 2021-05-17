 Skip to main content
Grain markets finding resistance

“Drop in US soybean export pace, lack of new China new crop buying and lower NOPA monthly soybean crush also offered resistance to soybeans and soymeal,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of higher 2021/22 US soyoil use and drop in monthly soyoil stocks helped soyoil futures.”

“Mixed (corn) market to finish the day after trading higher and lower,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The nearby contracts were higher while the new crop contracts were down a few cents. Interesting finish given the strong export sale announcement this morning of 1.7 mmt to China and 128 tmt to Mexico, all for new crop.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

