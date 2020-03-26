No major weather forecast changes for either the United States or South America means weather will remain a non-issue during this hectic time, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
“It feels like the markets are beginning to turn and more to the wait-and-see mode,” said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.
Markets in general pulled back after very strong gains. China has been a buyer of feed grains recently, and the market seems to have enough short-term uncertainty that we could see a technical bounce, according to The Hightower Report.