Grain markets ‘jittery’ in anticipation of S&I report

It’s been a whipsaw, money-flow feel to trade over the past few sessions, said Jacob Christie of The Andersons. There have been big swings in the energy macro markets along with the new Chinese purchases of corn and last week’s U.S.-China trade talks. All have the markets pretty jittery. We’re also only seven sessions away from the highly anticipated Stocks and Intentions report at month’s end, so markets are a little bit more on edge.
U.S. weather during the weekend was drier biased, and that was welcome after recent moisture abundance, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Service. Drought in the Northern Plains continues to be a great concern. Some relief is expected later this spring, but dryness will likely return later this summer.
Argentina remains favorable for late-season crop development, although there will be a few pockets of moisture stress most likely in the southwest part of the nation, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Soil moisture will carry crops through the drier days and the lack of excessive heat will keep evaporation rates low enough to conserve that soil moisture. Concern will rise about long term soil moisture in Brazil especially if monsoonal rain withdraws normally in late April.