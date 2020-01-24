The grain markets look to today’s export sales report in hopes of finding signs of a demand revival for U.S. grains and oilseeds, according to Allendale.
In the export sales report released this morning, USDA showed sales of wheat were up 7% from last week and 58% compared to the four-week average (696,000 tonnes), corn was at 1.007 mln tonnes, a 28% increase from last week and 98% increase from the four-week average and soybeans came in at 16,700, down 27% from last week and 75% from the four-week average.
There is a slightly weaker tone to the market to start the day, according to Jacob Christy of The Andersons. China is beginning a weeklong New Year celebration so little Chinese market activity is expected in the next week.