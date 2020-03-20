Allendale says grain markets are higher this morning “as traders look for official confirmation of rumored Chinese buying of U.S. soybeans and wheat. Many hope this will be the start of the promised big ag purchases in the phase 1 trade deal. This comes as the globe continues to battle coronavirus,” they said.
Brugler Marketing says rain in parts of the Midwest is “slowing field work, and there is some question as to whether or not the South American crop may have already peaked as well as some talk of concerns with coronavirus limiting exports out of South America.”