Commodity markets are off to a “sour start” this morning as more than 15,000 new cases coronavirus and 154 more deaths were reported in a change in reporting methodology by the Chinese, said John Payne of Daniels Trading.
However, China has not informed the United States of any delays or reductions of its planned purchases of U.S. agricultural goods under the Phase 1 trade deal due to the outbreak of coronavirus, U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary of Trade Ted McKinney said on Wednesday, Allendale said quoting a Reuters report.