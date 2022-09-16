Grain markets lower on lower demand

People are also reading…
For the next 14 days, weather forecast models show below normal precipitation which will get the grain harvest off to a fast start, The Hightower Report said this morning. Further, the corn market looks vulnerable to a short-term setback as weakness in outside markets, The Report said.
Russia has destroyed, damaged or seized control of 14% of Ukraine’s crop storage capacity since invading in February, jeopardizing the global food supply and threatening future harvests, according to a U.S. government-backed report, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said today.