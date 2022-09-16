 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grain markets lower on lower demand

People are also reading…

For the next 14 days, weather forecast models show below normal precipitation which will get the grain harvest off to a fast start, The Hightower Report said this morning. Further, the corn market looks vulnerable to a short-term setback as weakness in outside markets, The Report said.

Russia has destroyed, damaged or seized control of 14% of Ukraine’s crop storage capacity since invading in February, jeopardizing the global food supply and threatening future harvests, according to a U.S. government-backed report, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said today.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eyes on month USDA report today

The U.S. was not the only place with poor weather this summer. In the USDA’s WASDE report to be released at 11 a.m. CT today, there could be a…

Soybeans

Soybean markets are on the defensive this morning ahead of the export data, CHS Hedging said. Chinese markets are higher overnight, while soym…

WASDE report pushes soybeans higher

"USDA reports are always interesting,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Trade expected a negative soybean report, positive corn…

Soybeans

Soybeans continued to give back some of the gains after the latest USDA report. “Nov beans traded down to the 50% retracement of the USDA repo…

Soybeans

The soybean market continues yesterday’s strength from a smaller crop as seen in the USDA data from yesterday and declining crop conditions, A…

Wheat

“Wheat futures rallied on short covering,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some feel ongoing concern about US 2023 HRW weather…

Corn

The Hightower Report said today that it expects a continued uptrend in corn prices. “Corn remains in a solid uptrend, and if yield comes in an…

Soybeans

The USDA report came in with productin, yield and planted area well below trade expectations. The reports news was bullish on the supply side …

Soybeans

The soybean market will need bullish news out of the USDA WASDE report today, “otherwise soybeans could remain in a steady downtrend going int…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News