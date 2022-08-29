 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grain markets mixed on talk of recession

“Pro Farmer’s crop tour wrapped up last week and they estimated average soybean yields at 51.7 bu./acre, higher than the USDA’s estimate last month, while their corn yield came in significantly lower than the USDA’s,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Other than the bearish (soybean) yield news, demand is still strong domestically and internationally with China stepping up.”

Overall it was a mixed day for crop markets.

“The grain markets were mixed during the day trade,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “Corn and wheat were double-digit higher, and soybeans were double-digit lower. Much of the focus was on macro markets on talk of a world recession.”

"Better" yields in Illinois

“There is talk that China 2022 corn crop could be lower than USDA August estimate but if China is going to buy corn for import they may wait f…

Pro Farmer Tour continues

Ukraine continues to load out vessels according to reports, CHS Hedging said. There are 36 vessels that have been loaded since early August, i…

Soybeans

Soybean futures are higher as Day 2 of the Pro Farmer Tour produced some disappointing results, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.

Fed meeting, crop tour wrap up week

Mortgage rates are at the highest level since June “adding pressure to an already slowing housing market,” CHS Hedging said. That adds to econ…

Corn

Yesterday’s Crop Progress reported by the USDA that said corn was 55% good-to-excellent down 2% from last week, according to Daniel Flynn of t…

