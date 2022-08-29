Grain markets mixed on talk of recession

“Pro Farmer’s crop tour wrapped up last week and they estimated average soybean yields at 51.7 bu./acre, higher than the USDA’s estimate last month, while their corn yield came in significantly lower than the USDA’s,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Other than the bearish (soybean) yield news, demand is still strong domestically and internationally with China stepping up.”
Overall it was a mixed day for crop markets.
“The grain markets were mixed during the day trade,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “Corn and wheat were double-digit higher, and soybeans were double-digit lower. Much of the focus was on macro markets on talk of a world recession.”